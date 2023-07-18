Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,226 ($16.03).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.00) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dunelm Group to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,300 ($17.00) to GBX 1,000 ($13.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,240 ($16.21) to GBX 1,330 ($17.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Dunelm Group Trading Up 0.5 %

LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,053 ($13.77) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86. Dunelm Group has a twelve month low of GBX 659.50 ($8.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,292 ($16.89). The company has a market cap of £2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,422.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,115.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,132.11.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.