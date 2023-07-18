East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) versus Alior Bank (OTCMKTS:ALORY) Financial Analysis

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) and Alior Bank (OTCMKTS:ALORY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for East West Bancorp and Alior Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East West Bancorp 0 3 3 0 2.50 Alior Bank 1 0 0 0 1.00

East West Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $68.43, suggesting a potential upside of 18.51%. Alior Bank has a consensus price target of C$27.30, suggesting a potential upside of 1,218.84%. Given Alior Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alior Bank is more favorable than East West Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

87.8% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares East West Bancorp and Alior Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East West Bancorp $2.48 billion 3.30 $1.13 billion $8.53 6.77 Alior Bank N/A N/A N/A C$1.48 1.40

East West Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Alior Bank. Alior Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than East West Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares East West Bancorp and Alior Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East West Bancorp 40.38% 20.71% 1.90% Alior Bank N/A N/A N/A

Summary

East West Bancorp beats Alior Bank on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits. The company's loan products include mortgage and home equity, commercial and residential real estate, working capital lines of credit, construction, trade finance, letters of credit, commercial business, affordable housing loans, asset-based lending, asset-backed finance, project finance, and equipment financing, as well as financing services to clients needing a financial bridge to facilitate their business transactions between the United States and Asia. It also provides various wealth management, treasury management, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity risk hedging services; and mobile and online banking services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About Alior Bank

Alior Bank S.A. provides banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and enterprises in Poland. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Business, and Treasury Activities. The company offers personal, savings, and subsidiary accounts; term and savings deposit products; cash, mortgage, working capital, and investment loans; credit cards; brokerage products and investment funds; and derivative instruments, as well as currency exchange transaction and current account overdraft services, and cash deposit, withdrawal, and transfer services. It also engages in the debt collection and asset management activities; management of collective security portfolios and financial instruments; activities of insurance agents and broker; activities related to risk assessment; finance of fixed assets and lease loans; and provision IT consulting and related services. Alior Bank S.A. was founded in 2008 and is based in Warsaw, Poland.

