Efforce (WOZX) Price Tops $0.0193 on Exchanges

Efforce (WOZX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Efforce token can currently be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. Efforce has a market capitalization of $10.18 million and approximately $135,408.66 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Efforce has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Efforce Profile

Efforce launched on December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Efforce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efforce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efforce using one of the exchanges listed above.

