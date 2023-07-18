Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.25

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.25 and last traded at C$10.21, with a volume of 755181 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enerflex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.18.

Enerflex Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

Enerflex ( TSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.01). Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of C$825.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$726.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Enerflex Ltd. will post 1.0041797 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -10.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Philip Antoni John Pyle sold 12,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.99, for a total transaction of C$98,253.03. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

