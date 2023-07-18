Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$32.19 and last traded at C$32.00. Approximately 89,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 72,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.88.

Enghouse Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$34.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Enghouse Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Enghouse Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.