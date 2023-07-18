ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Trading Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ ENG opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56. ENGlobal has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.24.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The construction company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 45.41% and a negative return on equity of 134.26%.
About ENGlobal
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
