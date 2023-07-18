ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ ENG opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56. ENGlobal has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.24.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The construction company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 45.41% and a negative return on equity of 134.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENGlobal

About ENGlobal

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ENGlobal during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in ENGlobal by 36.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ENGlobal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in ENGlobal during the first quarter worth $1,064,000. Institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two

