Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Cut to $240.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ENPH. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $248.00 to $226.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $276.38.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of ENPH opened at $189.67 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $152.15 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Insider Activity

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.27. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. The firm had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.44 million. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,884.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

