Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Shares Up 7.5%

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) shot up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.88 and last traded at $17.83. 10,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 76,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRDA shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $582.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76.

Insider Transactions at Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Entrada Therapeutics news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $27,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,365.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $27,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,365.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,592 shares of company stock valued at $718,511 in the last three months. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 927.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Featured Articles

