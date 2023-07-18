Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) PT Raised to $13.00 at Piper Sandler

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Eventbrite Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 2.61. Eventbrite has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.30 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. Research analysts predict that Eventbrite will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eventbrite

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eventbrite

In other Eventbrite news, General Counsel Julia D. Taylor sold 36,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $253,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 191,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,263. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 17.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,972,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,747,000 after purchasing an additional 781,763 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,084,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,104,000 after purchasing an additional 110,587 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 696.8% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,360,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,963 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 33.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,331,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after acquiring an additional 580,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 22.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,856,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,911,000 after acquiring an additional 340,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

