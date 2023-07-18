Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on ESAB (NYSE:ESAB)

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an inline rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

ESAB has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ESAB from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of ESAB in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of NYSE:ESAB opened at $69.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.42. ESAB has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $69.89.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.26 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that ESAB will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is 7.29%.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,163.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,163.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $118,527.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $130,838.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ESAB by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESAB by 236.2% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 62,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 44,201 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,980,000 after purchasing an additional 365,109 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

