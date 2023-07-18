Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.19

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 124900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Excellon Resources Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter. Excellon Resources had a negative return on equity of 1,653.80% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. On average, analysts expect that Excellon Resources Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

