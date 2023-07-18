F M Investments LLC Buys Shares of 2,035 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,035 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.82. The company had a trading volume of 967,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,291,959. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $115.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.52.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.04.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

