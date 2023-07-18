Fei USD Reaches Market Capitalization of $34.79 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 18th. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $34.79 million and $115,881.50 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Fei USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017245 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00021330 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014216 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,065.25 or 1.00026031 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,096,185 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,837,468 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,096,185.41866397 with 34,837,468.01889148 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98132583 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $133,923.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

