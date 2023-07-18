Financial Comparison: Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB)

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.0% of FAT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Papa John’s International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Papa John’s International has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FAT Brands has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Papa John’s International pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. FAT Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Papa John’s International pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FAT Brands pays out -6.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Papa John’s International has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. FAT Brands is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Papa John’s International and FAT Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Papa John’s International 0 4 9 0 2.69 FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Papa John’s International currently has a consensus target price of $93.58, indicating a potential upside of 23.14%. Given Papa John’s International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Papa John’s International is more favorable than FAT Brands.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Papa John’s International and FAT Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Papa John’s International $2.10 billion 1.25 $67.77 million $2.24 33.93 FAT Brands $407.22 million 0.26 -$126.19 million ($8.16) -0.80

Papa John’s International has higher revenue and earnings than FAT Brands. FAT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Papa John’s International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Papa John’s International and FAT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Papa John’s International 3.82% -30.45% 11.11% FAT Brands -32.38% N/A -6.99%

Summary

Papa John’s International beats FAT Brands on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The company also operates dine-in and delivery restaurants under the Papa John's trademark internationally. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

