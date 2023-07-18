Financial Comparison: TH International (NASDAQ:THCH) and Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Free Report) and TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Fiesta Restaurant Group and TH International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiesta Restaurant Group -3.82% -4.02% -1.66% TH International N/A -215.12% -9.62%

Volatility & Risk

Fiesta Restaurant Group has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TH International has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiesta Restaurant Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 TH International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fiesta Restaurant Group and TH International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Fiesta Restaurant Group currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.15%. Given Fiesta Restaurant Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Fiesta Restaurant Group is more favorable than TH International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fiesta Restaurant Group and TH International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiesta Restaurant Group $387.35 million 0.55 -$14.56 million ($0.61) -13.48 TH International $146.59 million 0.78 -$110.36 million N/A N/A

Fiesta Restaurant Group has higher revenue and earnings than TH International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.4% of Fiesta Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of TH International shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Fiesta Restaurant Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fiesta Restaurant Group beats TH International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items. The company owns Pollo Tropical restaurants in Florida and franchised Pollo Tropical restaurants in the Puerto Rico, Panama, Guyana, Bahamas, Ecuador, and Florida. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About TH International

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. TH International Limited is a subsidiary of Tim Hortons Inc.

