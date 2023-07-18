Financial Survey: Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) vs. ProBility Media (OTCMKTS:PBYA)

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) and ProBility Media (OTCMKTS:PBYA – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tarena International and ProBility Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarena International 0 0 1 0 3.00 ProBility Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tarena International currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 356.43%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

0.0% of Tarena International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of ProBility Media shares are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of Tarena International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.7% of ProBility Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tarena International and ProBility Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarena International $357.84 million 0.08 $12.11 million $0.05 48.21 ProBility Media N/A N/A N/A $0.00 N/A

Tarena International has higher revenue and earnings than ProBility Media. ProBility Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tarena International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tarena International and ProBility Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarena International 0.32% -0.46% 0.52% ProBility Media N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tarena International beats ProBility Media on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tarena International

(Get Free Report)

Tarena International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services. The company offers education courses in information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, software testing, Linux and network engineering, data analysis and business intelligence, Web front-end development, Python, and network engineer courses; and non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and visual effects-VFX, as well as live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules. It also provides robotics programming, graphical intelligent programming, NOI informatics Olympiad, Python artificial intelligence, high level hardware programming for secondary school, soft and hard programming enlightenment, creative programming starter, Python programming basics, and SPIKE starter and advanced under the TongchengTongmei brand. In addition, the company operates TMOOC.cn, an online learning platform for education courses and job placement training courses. Tarena International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About ProBility Media

(Get Free Report)

ProBility Media Corporation provides compliance and e-learning solutions worldwide. The company offers technical codes and standards, training materials, work place guides, online e-learning, and testing and certifications services; technical professionals with the information required to design products and construct and complete engineering projects; and content on engineering and technical standards, codes, specifications, handbooks, reference books, journals, and other scientific and technical documents for engineering projects. It also operates a bookstore in Houston, Texas; and an e-commerce Website, www.browntechnical.org. In addition, the company provides print and electronic codes and standards used by engineers and tradesmen to ensure that they are following the national and local building and industrial codes as they perform their jobs; sells individual print and electronic versions of individual codes and subscriptions to sets of codes, as well as aids and guides that assist engineers and tradesmen; and publishes its own content and resells the content of independent third parties. Further, it produces and distributes online training courses aimed at its target market; provides printed reference materials in addition to e-books, downloadable digital formatting, and mobile applications; and offers HVAC, plumbing, industrial, and residential trade reference materials with online training for product education, certification, and code practices. Additionally, the company offers e-learning courses and weekly training classes for contractors. It serves electrical distributors, including bookstores, trade/vocational schools, universities, retail chains, specialty retailers, and independent hardware stores, as well as small to medium sized business market governmental institutions and private sectors. The company offers its services under the Brown, One Exam Prep, NEWP, and W Marketing brands. ProBility Media Corporation is based in Coconut Creek, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.