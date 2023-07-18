FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $5.17. Approximately 287,113 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 828,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on FinVolution Group from $5.08 to $4.68 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.66.

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $444.21 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

