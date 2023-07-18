First City Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,686 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.0% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,315,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,844,141. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $244.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

