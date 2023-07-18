First City Capital Management Inc. Purchases 395 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.7% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456,155. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.60 and a 200-day moving average of $98.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

