First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, an increase of 68.4% from the June 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.4 days.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:FDNI traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.57. 2,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,777. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 million, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average of $22.92.

Get First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 638.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period.

About First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF

The First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones International Internet index, a market-cap-weighted index that holds a concentrated portfolio of the largest internet services and commerce companies outside of the US. FDNI was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.