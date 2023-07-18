First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $173.17

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $173.17 and last traded at $172.98, with a volume of 492880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.26.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.66.

Get First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 5.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.