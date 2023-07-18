Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0468 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $18.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

