Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Receives $33.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.09.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLYW shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Insider Activity at Flywire

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $341,876.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,074,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,072,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Rob Orgel sold 19,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $565,658.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,947,851.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $341,876.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,074,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,072,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,470,034 shares of company stock valued at $133,638,403 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flywire Stock Up 2.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flywire by 29.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,222 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,709,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,722,000 after purchasing an additional 488,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 20.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 624,918 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Flywire by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,566,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,797,000 after purchasing an additional 653,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Flywire by 438.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,456,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,132,000 after buying an additional 2,000,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29. Flywire has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $33.66. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -112.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Flywire had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.69 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

