Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.55

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.55 and last traded at $39.54, with a volume of 1900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.46.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $760.18 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.86.

Get Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USPX. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $415,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $943,000.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

Featured Articles

