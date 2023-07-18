Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Trading Down 0.5%

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.99 and last traded at $37.10. 82,493 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 185,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.27.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 117,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 75.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 71.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000.

About Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

