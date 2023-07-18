Friedman Industries, Incorporated (FRD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on August 11th

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.

Friedman Industries has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FRD opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. Friedman Industries has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. The company has a market cap of $97.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Friedman Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:FRD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $124.19 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Friedman Industries in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Friedman Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 5.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Friedman Industries by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Friedman Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Friedman Industries by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. 29.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Friedman Industries

(Get Free Report)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.