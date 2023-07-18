Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 133,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 386% from the average session volume of 27,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Galway Metals Trading Down 4.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Get Galway Metals alerts:

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Galway Metals

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galway Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galway Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.