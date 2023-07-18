Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Trading Down 3.3%

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Free Report) was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 143,576 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 165,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

