GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.18)-$(0.14) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.15). The company issued revenue guidance of $541-543 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $542.94 million. GitLab also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.03)-$(0.02) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on GTLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.41.

Shares of GitLab stock traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $53.96. 1,649,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,389. GitLab has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $70.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -40.47 and a beta of 0.17.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $118,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 847,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,685,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $118,170.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 847,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,685,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,274 shares of company stock worth $3,259,012 in the last quarter. 28.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GitLab by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GitLab by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GitLab by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

