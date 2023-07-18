GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.03)-$(0.02) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.03). The company issued revenue guidance of $129-130 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.82 million. GitLab also updated its FY24 guidance to $(0.18)-$(0.14) EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.41.
GitLab Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.96. 1,645,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.47 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.50. GitLab has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $70.96.
Insider Activity
In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $118,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 847,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,685,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 7,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,647,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,424,477.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $118,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 847,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,685,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,259,012 in the last ninety days. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam bought a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 241.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 290.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Company Profile
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GitLab
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.