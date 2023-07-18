Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives $2,976.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,976.00.

GVDNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Givaudan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Givaudan Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of GVDNY opened at $68.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.51. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $72.82.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.