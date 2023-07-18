Governance OHM (GOHM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $196.16 Million

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Governance OHM token can currently be bought for $2,856.73 or 0.09579327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Governance OHM has a total market cap of $196.16 million and approximately $398,165.03 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
