Grace & White Inc. NY Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,650 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,210,753,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,889,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,061,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.06 and a 12-month high of $159.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

