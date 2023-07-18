Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Short Interest Update

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the June 15th total of 77,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 262,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GHL traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $14.76. 59,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,904. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.29. The company has a market cap of $270.40 million, a PE ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently -58.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GHL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 460,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 17,621 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 163,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 69.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

Further Reading

