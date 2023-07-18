Greggs (GGGSF) & Its Rivals Financial Comparison

Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Free Report) is one of 62 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Greggs to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.1% of Greggs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Greggs pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Greggs pays out 91.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 61.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Greggs lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greggs 0 1 1 0 2.50 Greggs Competitors 1121 2756 3008 115 2.30

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Greggs and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Greggs currently has a consensus target price of $3,140.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9,429.59%. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 27.15%. Given Greggs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Greggs is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Greggs and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greggs N/A N/A N/A Greggs Competitors 1.92% 15.02% 4.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greggs and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Greggs N/A N/A 153.72 Greggs Competitors $26.96 billion $611.50 million 185.19

Greggs’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Greggs. Greggs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Greggs competitors beat Greggs on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses. The company also operates through its own shops. Greggs plc was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

