Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,000 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the June 15th total of 376,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 495.0 days.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Stock Performance

Shares of GCHEF stock remained flat at $5.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfservice stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

