GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) versus Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Financial Review

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Free Report) and Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GSE Systems and Manhattan Associates, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSE Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Manhattan Associates 0 2 0 0 2.00

GSE Systems currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 700.00%. Manhattan Associates has a consensus target price of $177.25, indicating a potential downside of 13.28%. Given GSE Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe GSE Systems is more favorable than Manhattan Associates.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSE Systems $47.73 million 0.19 -$15.34 million ($0.69) -0.54 Manhattan Associates $809.14 million 15.67 $128.96 million $2.18 93.76

This table compares GSE Systems and Manhattan Associates’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Manhattan Associates has higher revenue and earnings than GSE Systems. GSE Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manhattan Associates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.3% of GSE Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of Manhattan Associates shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of GSE Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Manhattan Associates shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GSE Systems and Manhattan Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSE Systems -32.07% -64.38% -27.02% Manhattan Associates 16.95% 67.34% 25.76%

Volatility and Risk

GSE Systems has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Associates has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Manhattan Associates beats GSE Systems on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc. provides professional and technical engineering services, staffing services, and simulation software to power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Workforce Solutions. The Engineering segment provides various technical engineering services for ASME programs; and simulation software and services, including operator training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries. The Workforce Solutions segment supports project lifecycles and provides specialized and skilled talent for energy and engineering industries, which include reactor operations instructors, procedure writers, project managers, engineers, work management specialists, planners, and training material developers. The company markets its products and services through a network of direct sales staff, agents and representatives, and strategic alliance partners. GSE Systems, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store. The company also provides inventory optimization, planning, and allocation solutions; technology platform including Manhattan Active Platform solutions, a cloud-native product designed to provide version-less product access; maintenance services, which offers comprehensive program that provides on-premises software licensees with software upgrades for additional or improved functionality and technological advances incorporating emerging supply chain and industry advances; and professional services, such as solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services. In addition, it provides training and change management services; resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. Further, the company offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. It serves retail, consumer goods, food and grocery, logistics service providers, industrial and wholesale, high technology and electronics, life sciences, and government industries. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

