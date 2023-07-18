GSK (NYSE:GSK) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a reduce rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GSK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,573.57.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. GSK has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.36.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 47.85% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. On average, research analysts predict that GSK will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 17.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in GSK by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 185,288 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 109,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 23,137 shares in the last quarter. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

