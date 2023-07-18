Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Short Interest Update

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GCAAF traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869 shares, compared to its average volume of 920. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.98. Guardian Capital Group has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $33.65.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments.

