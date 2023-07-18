GXChain (GXC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $750.97

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $22.21 million and approximately $750.97 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GXChain has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000994 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008918 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002120 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000943 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002470 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

