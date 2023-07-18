Halliburton (HAL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Halliburton to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $34.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,619 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,623 shares of company stock valued at $11,046,183 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Halliburton by 947.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Halliburton by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.68.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

