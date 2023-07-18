Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $359.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hancock Whitney Stock Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ HWC traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.45. The stock had a trading volume of 686,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,284. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 19.90%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth $229,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on HWC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hancock Whitney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $42.50 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.
Hancock Whitney Company Profile
Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.
