Head-To-Head Contrast: 3i Group (TGOPF) versus Its Rivals

3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report) is one of 1,211 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare 3i Group to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 3i Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 3i Group N/A N/A 39.37 3i Group Competitors $223.81 million -$4.00 million -0.79

3i Group’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than 3i Group. 3i Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3i Group N/A N/A N/A 3i Group Competitors 367.31% 7.16% 4.90%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares 3i Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for 3i Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3i Group 0 0 0 0 N/A 3i Group Competitors 1040 4516 6093 107 2.45

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 84.51%. Given 3i Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 3i Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.6% of 3i Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

3i Group rivals beat 3i Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About 3i Group

3i Group Plc engages in the private equity and venture capital business. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment is involved in investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies. The Scandlines segment focuses on delivering long term capital returns. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

