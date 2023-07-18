Head to Head Contrast: E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) & Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) and Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for E2open Parent and Verisk Analytics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E2open Parent 1 4 1 0 2.00 Verisk Analytics 0 3 8 0 2.73

E2open Parent presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.67%. Verisk Analytics has a consensus target price of $215.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.29%. Given E2open Parent’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe E2open Parent is more favorable than Verisk Analytics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

93.6% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of E2open Parent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

E2open Parent has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verisk Analytics has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares E2open Parent and Verisk Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E2open Parent -147.67% 2.82% 1.75% Verisk Analytics 18.19% 57.53% 13.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares E2open Parent and Verisk Analytics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E2open Parent $652.22 million 2.42 -$648.70 million ($3.18) -1.64 Verisk Analytics $2.50 billion 13.33 $953.90 million $3.20 71.87

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than E2open Parent. E2open Parent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verisk Analytics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats E2open Parent on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. It serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields. It focuses on the prediction of loss, selection and pricing of risk, and compliance with their reporting requirements for property and casualty insurance customers, as well as develops machine learned and artificially intelligent models to forecast scenarios and produce standard and customized analytics that help its customers to manage their businesses, including detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

