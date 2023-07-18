Healthcare Capital (OTCMKTS:HCCC) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC – Get Free Report) was up 10.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $12.74. Approximately 376,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 410,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.
Healthcare Capital Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74.
Healthcare Capital Company Profile
Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Healthcare Capital
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.