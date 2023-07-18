Hedera Hits One Day Trading Volume of $92.03 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, Hedera has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0520 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and approximately $92.03 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00046361 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00030911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013650 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,297,490,827 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,297,470,383.401318 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05165137 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $31,603,531.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.