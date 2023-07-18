Heritage Investors Management Corp Buys 6,047 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $19,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truadvice LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 47.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 86,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,278,000 after buying an additional 27,863 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 15,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 111.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 281,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,606,000 after buying an additional 148,315 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.30. The company had a trading volume of 620,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,187. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $97.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

