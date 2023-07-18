Heritage Investors Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.3 %

UPS stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.23. The stock had a trading volume of 822,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,080. The firm has a market cap of $157.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.60.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

