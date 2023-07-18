Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Price Target Raised to GBX 160 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Hochschild Mining Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of HCHDF stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

