Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Short Interest Down 46.7% in June

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 842,800 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the June 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 510,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $90,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $90,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $912,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,389 shares of company stock worth $1,488,535 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth $754,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 10.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.5% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 9.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter.
NYSE:HLI traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.10. The stock had a trading volume of 255,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,276. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.78. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $74.18 and a 12 month high of $104.40.
Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $444.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.96 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.41%.
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
