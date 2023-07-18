Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Short Interest Down 46.7% in June

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 842,800 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the June 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 510,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $90,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $912,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,389 shares of company stock worth $1,488,535 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth $754,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 10.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.5% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 9.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

HLI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $81.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:HLI traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.10. The stock had a trading volume of 255,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,276. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.78. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $74.18 and a 12 month high of $104.40.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $444.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.96 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.41%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading

